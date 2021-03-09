Another Mild Day Before Rain Moves in for Tonight and Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We will see a few scattered clouds early today but sunshine is on the way through the midday and afternoon. High temperatures will be very mild with reading expected to be in the 60s this afternoon over all of southern Wisconsin. We hit 62 degrees for the high in Madison yesterday.

A warm front will pass through the state today and kick up the wind a bit. Southerly winds are expected at 10 to 15 mph this afternoon with gusts as high as 25 mph.

A cold front associated with an area of low low pressure to the north, will follow the warm front and bring rain to the southern part of the state late tonight and Wednesday. Wind will be strong on Wednesday as well, potentially gusting as high as 35 mph. The latest forecast rain totals are in the 0.25 to 0.50 inch range. Rain will come to an end early Thursday.

These are forecast rainfall totals for tomorrow through Thursday morning. 0.25 to 0.50 inches are expected over much of southern Wisconsin with higher totals to the north. (wmtv weather)

Sunshine will return for the end of the week. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the middle and upper 40s -- which is still well above average.

