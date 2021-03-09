Advertisement

BBB warns of SAT exam prep scams

College Board will no longer offer SAT subject tests or SAT with essay
College Board will no longer offer SAT subject tests or SAT with essay(KFYR-TV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As high school students prepare for the SAT, the Better Business Bureau is warning their families about test prep scams.

According to a news release, the BBB has tracked multiple cases of parents receiving a call from a person who claims to be from College Board, the company responsible for SATs.

The caller will attempt to confirm the person’s address, claiming they will send test prep materials. The caller would then ask the person to pay a deposit for the materials. Multiple victims reported to the BBB that the caller had their child’s name, phone number or other school information.

The BBB notes that this is a scam and those test prep materials will never arrive.

The organization advises that people always be wary of unsolicited callers and double check with their child to see if they requested this service. The BBB also advised that people understand the College Board’s practices, which will never ask for bank or credit card information over the phone or email.

The BBB also said if possible, use your credit card. A credit card may allow people to have their money refunded if a fraudulent charge is spotted.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Anthony Young
Sun Prairie Police arrest man in homicide investigation

Latest News

Dane Co. Parks staff members honored for leadership
The state received 115,000 doses in the last week of February, 64 percent more than a month...
20% of residents in nearly all South Central Wis. counties have one COVID-19 vaccine
FILE
Third round of stimulus checks makes new COVID relief package, reach larger audience
Kellie O'Brien started a business helping people celebrate baby and wedding showers virtually.
Madison mom starts business hosting virtual celebrations during the pandemic