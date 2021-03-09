BBB warns of SAT exam prep scams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As high school students prepare for the SAT, the Better Business Bureau is warning their families about test prep scams.

According to a news release, the BBB has tracked multiple cases of parents receiving a call from a person who claims to be from College Board, the company responsible for SATs.

The caller will attempt to confirm the person’s address, claiming they will send test prep materials. The caller would then ask the person to pay a deposit for the materials. Multiple victims reported to the BBB that the caller had their child’s name, phone number or other school information.

The BBB notes that this is a scam and those test prep materials will never arrive.

The organization advises that people always be wary of unsolicited callers and double check with their child to see if they requested this service. The BBB also advised that people understand the College Board’s practices, which will never ask for bank or credit card information over the phone or email.

The BBB also said if possible, use your credit card. A credit card may allow people to have their money refunded if a fraudulent charge is spotted.

