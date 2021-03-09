Bradley joins Brewers as Cain faces quadriceps issue

(AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers believe they have room for more than one Gold Glove center fielder in their outfield.

Milwaukee finalized the $24 million, two-year contract Jackie Bradley Jr., whose deal allows him to opt out after this season to become a free agent again.

Bradley joins an outfield that already includes 2019 Gold Glove center fielder Lorenzo Cain, 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich and Avisaíl García.

Cain is dealing with a quadriceps injury that puts his availability for the start of the season in question.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.