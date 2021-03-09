Advertisement

Bradley joins Brewers as Cain faces quadriceps issue

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers believe they have room for more than one Gold Glove center fielder in their outfield.

Milwaukee finalized the $24 million, two-year contract Jackie Bradley Jr., whose deal allows him to opt out after this season to become a free agent again.

Bradley joins an outfield that already includes 2019 Gold Glove center fielder Lorenzo Cain, 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich and Avisaíl García.

Cain is dealing with a quadriceps injury that puts his availability for the start of the season in question.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Anthony Young
Sun Prairie Police arrest man in homicide investigation

Latest News

FILE - Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a leaping catch on a ball hit by...
Brewers officially add Bradley while Cain faces quad issue
Badgers women’s hockey wins WCHA Final Faceoff championship
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) fights for a loose ball with Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon...
Greg Gard sounds off after late game foul call on Brad Davison
Wisconsin men's hockey celebrates winning the regular season Big Ten championship after a 2-1...
Badgers men’s hockey wins Big Ten regular season title