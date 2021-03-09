Advertisement

Crash on Washington Ave. closes northbound lanes at 6th Street

A crash closed a stretch of E. Washington Ave. at 6th Street, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
A crash closed a stretch of E. Washington Ave. at 6th Street, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The northbound lanes of East Washington Ave. were briefly shut down ahead of rush hour Tuesday night.

According to WiDOT, a crash has closed all northbound lanes of the corridor near the 6th Street intersection, at the east end of the isthmus, around 4 p.m. A pair of southbound lanes are closed as well, the agency added.

In an update, WiDOT estimated it would take approximately two hours to clear the scene, but managed to get traffic rolling again shortly before 5 p.m.

