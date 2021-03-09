Advertisement

Dane Co. Parks staff members honored for leadership

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane County Parks Division staff members were honored last month by the Wisconsin Parks and Recreation Association (WPRA) for their leadership in the community and parks system.

According to a news release Monday, Darren Marsh received the WPRA’s “Professional Award of Merit.” Dane Co. Parks noted that this is the highest professional award given by WPRA to a parks professional in the state.

Marsh has worked for Dane Co. Parks for 28 years, serving as Parks Director since 2004. He was previously an Operation Manager in 1993. He also worked for Jackson County Forestry Parks Department before that. He was previously honored in 2004 and 2015 with the Park Section “Professional of the Year”

This year, Deputy Parks Director Joleen Stinson was named the Professional of the Year. Dane Co. Parks said this award is meant to honor someone who has shown leadership and dedication to the community and WPRA.

Stinson has joined Dane Co. Parks recently, but has also worked in parks for the City of Sun Prairie, the Village of DeForest, Rock County Parks and the Village of Waunakee.

The staff members were honored on Feb. 11 along with WPRA 1,250 members at their virtual award ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Anthony Young
Sun Prairie Police arrest man in homicide investigation

Latest News

College Board will no longer offer SAT subject tests or SAT with essay
BBB warns of SAT exam prep scams
The state received 115,000 doses in the last week of February, 64 percent more than a month...
20% of residents in nearly all South Central Wis. counties have one COVID-19 vaccine
FILE
Third round of stimulus checks makes new COVID relief package, reach larger audience
Kellie O'Brien started a business helping people celebrate baby and wedding showers virtually.
Madison mom starts business hosting virtual celebrations during the pandemic