Dane Co. Parks staff members honored for leadership

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane County Parks Division staff members were honored last month by the Wisconsin Parks and Recreation Association (WPRA) for their leadership in the community and parks system.

According to a news release Monday, Darren Marsh received the WPRA’s “Professional Award of Merit.” Dane Co. Parks noted that this is the highest professional award given by WPRA to a parks professional in the state.

Marsh has worked for Dane Co. Parks for 28 years, serving as Parks Director since 2004. He was previously an Operation Manager in 1993. He also worked for Jackson County Forestry Parks Department before that. He was previously honored in 2004 and 2015 with the Park Section “Professional of the Year”

This year, Deputy Parks Director Joleen Stinson was named the Professional of the Year. Dane Co. Parks said this award is meant to honor someone who has shown leadership and dedication to the community and WPRA.

Stinson has joined Dane Co. Parks recently, but has also worked in parks for the City of Sun Prairie, the Village of DeForest, Rock County Parks and the Village of Waunakee.

The staff members were honored on Feb. 11 along with WPRA 1,250 members at their virtual award ceremony.

