Duluth woman makes history, completes Ice Age Trail in winter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 68 days and nearly 12,000 miles later, Emily Ford has become the first woman to complete Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail in the winter.

The 28-year-old from Duluth, Minnesota set out on the trek on December 28th, 2020 and finished on Saturday, March 6th, 2021.

She and her hiking associate, Diggins the dog, toughed through a brutally cold February. “It was like boom, -20 like -30 degrees and the wind chill was just ridiculous,” said Ford.

Emily Ford endures cold temperatures on Ice Age trail (Emily Ford)

On those nights, Ford knew it was best that she and Diggins didn’t camp out. She used social media to recruit the help of those following her journey online.

“If I was in a county or in a town I would just put it like in my little search bar like in Instagram in my messages and find somebody. All the people were super awesome. They were like yeah, for sure, where do you want me to come pick you up? I was like oh man, this is so cool!”

Ford recalls the final day, approaching the “finish line” in Interstate State Park in St. Croix Falls. “I was like yes! This is what I’ve been walking towards for so long, we made it!”

Nearly 100 people gathered to cheer them on as they took their final steps on the trail.

Emily Ford approaches end of Ice Age Trail (Patty Dreier)

“People from like my childhood were there and then people I didn’t even know where there. New people that had been following me on social media had been there. Folks I had stayed with through the trip made the drive all the way up,” told Ford.

As a black and gay woman, Ford’s mission all along was to inspire others to get out and enjoy all the outdoors has to offer, especially those in minority groups.

“Don’t do it because of me, do it for yourself. This space is for you, so do it for you. Just keep getting out there. I firmly believe the outdoors is for everybody, it’s not just for one person.”

Ford says her biggest takeaway from the journey, was to “leave your ego at the door, always. When you’re solo hiking and you think you don’t need anybody, don’t be afraid to say yes when someone lends you help.”

The hardest part, Ford says, was returning Diggins to her owner. Diggins is a sled dog, who Ford “borrowed” from a kennel for companionship during the hike. “I thought I was so prepared for that moment, but the ugly tears came out,” said Ford.

Diggins the dog (Emily Ford)

Diggins’ owner told Ford she is welcome to take her on hikes anytime she’d like.

As for Ford, this may have been her longest hike completed, but it certainly will not be her last. “If I lived in an alternate reality where I could just hike all the time and never have to work, I totally would,” told Ford.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.