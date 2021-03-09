Advertisement

First whooping crane hatched at Baraboo foundation dies

Whooping cranes search for food in tall grass, Patuxent Research Refuge, Laurel, Maryland, photo
Whooping cranes search for food in tall grass, Patuxent Research Refuge, Laurel, Maryland, photo(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The first whooping crane hatched at the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo has died.

Foundation officials said the crane, named Gee Whiz, died on Feb. 24 at 38 years old. The oldest captive whooping crane recorded was 46 years old.

Gee Whiz was hatched in 1982 via artificial insemination. He was the fifth whooping crane to call the foundation home and went on to sire 178 cranes.

He was known for his nasty disposition at the foundation. Officials said he often pecked his handlers’ calves and fingers and was fiercely territorial of his enclosure.

