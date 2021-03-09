Advertisement

Madison VA opens vaccine appointments to all enrolled veterans

Emanuel Voeltz waits with Assistant Director Abe Rabinowitz in the waiting area of the Madison...
Emanuel Voeltz waits with Assistant Director Abe Rabinowitz in the waiting area of the Madison VA Cancer Treatment Center to be the first Veteran Patient in Madison to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.(Madison VA Hospital)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison VA can now vaccinate all enrolled veterans against COVID-19, the hospital announced Tuesday.

Hospital Director John Rohrer explained that the Madison VA has reached out to all veterans currently in the CDC prioritization list, which is why they are able to open up appointments for all veterans.

“We have made great progress in offering vaccination to our most vulnerable Veterans, and with more than 10,000 vaccinated with first dose already, we now have an opportunity to extend vaccine appointments broadly so we can meet our overall goal of vaccinating all Veterans choosing vaccination,” Rohrer said.

According to a news release, the hospital holds vaccine clinics Monday through Friday weekly. It also holds outpatient vaccine clinics in Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Janesville and Rockford, Illinois and Freeport, Illinois.

Rohrer noted Madison VA also holds immunization events when there is supply available in order to reach out to veterans living in its 19-county catchment area.

It is logistically challenging, but it is important that we ensure our Veterans have the opportunity to be vaccinated as close to home as possible and as soon as we have supply available to accommodate them,” Rohrer said.

Madison VA added that veterans who have received their COVID-19 vaccine already should report their vaccination to their VA health care team.

