Michigan man makes emergency landing on Sauk Co. highway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Michigan man was forced to make an emergency landing on a Sauk Co. highway over the weekend after his plane started experiencing engine trouble.

According to the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office, the pilot, identified as Joseph Fullerton, landed the small craft on a stretch of State Hwy. 136, in the Town of Baraboo, around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Saint Ignace man reported suffering fuel line issues forcing him to make the emergency landing, the Sheriff’s Office explained. It noted the highway was closed at the time.

Fullerton was not injured in the incident and his plane only received minor damage when it clipped some tree branches, Sheriff Chip Meister said.

The Sheriff’s Office and FAA are investigating the incident, he added.

