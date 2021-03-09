Minority-owned businesses cautiously optimistic about future

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Black-owned business community in Madison has faced unique challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but nearly a year later, there is a renewed sense of hope.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Markos Regassa said his Willy Street restaurant Buraka was thriving, selling at both the Willy Street location and at Union South on the UW-Madison campus.

“We had a very prosperous business,” Regassa said.

Then in March, a wave of shutdowns hit as the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close.

“I didn’t know if we will survive this thing,” Regassa remembered.

Regassa and his restaurant soldiered on, shifting to takeout and delivery options.

“We decided not to close the business, and we decided to serve limited hours,” he explained, adding he feels this was the right choice for his business.

However, adjusting to the new business model proved to be a struggle.

“[The] first couple of months was the harshest, the hardest. We didn’t have that many customers,” Regassa said.

Camille Carter, president of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce said businesses have been in “survival mode.” She said Black business owners have seen specific challenges.

“Historically, it’s been difficult for them to qualify for traditional financing,” Carter explained.

An August report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found Black-owned businesses closed at twice the rate of other small businesses.

Nearing the anniversary of the shutdown, things could start to improve. Regass and the Carter said they see signs of hope for a better 2021, with the vaccine rollout and the warmer weather.

“I really believe that by the end of May or June, we all will get the vaccination,” Regassa said.

Carter added, in the business community, “What we’re seeing right now is a lot of new businesses that are emerging.”

While several businesses did close their doors in 2020, Carter said at least 20 new businesses have launched or re-opened.

“The mood is changing, and you can really feel that optimism coming through,” she said.

For Regassa, the real recovery will be welcoming his customers back.

“When you see people eating laughing, cracking jokes and stuff like that, those are what really makes your day,” he said.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced grants to 13 organizations supporting small businesses, including the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County. A second round of grants will focus on helping, women, minority and LGBTQ entrepreneurs.

