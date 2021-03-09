MPD warns residents of tech support scams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is warning residents of tech support scams Tuesday after a woman wrote a large check for what she thought were necessary services.

The 67-year-old woman told MPD that a message popped up on her husband’s computer asking him to call tech support. According to an incident report, the woman wrote a check for $999 and sent it to the supposed tech company, which was later found to be a scam.

The couple also started to receive phone calls last week, telling them to spend $3,000 for computer security software. MPD noted this was also a scam.

MPD advised tech support scammers want people to think they have a serious problem, such as a virus, and will get people to pay for services they do not need.

They also noted that these scammers will often request money through a wire transfer or by putting money on a giftcard, because these types of payments are hard to reverse.

