Advertisement

Name released of teen killed in Rock Co. crash

(KXII)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner has released the name of the 16-year-old Orfordville girl killed last week in a crash in the Town of Plymouth.

According to the medical examiner, Paige Wilson died from injuries sustained in the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single vehicle crash around 3:30 p.m. on West County Road K and South Fossum Road.

Authorities had determined that the car was headed south on South County Road K and was approaching the curve that turns into West County TK K.

Rock Co. deputies say that the 17-year-old driver did not properly make the curve and the vehicle entered into the south ditch. It rolled multiple times causing Wilson to be thrown from the vehicle.

The name of the teen who was driving has not been released. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into Wilson’s death remains ongoing.

Deputies noted that neither of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
West Liberty school district canceling all Monday classes after staff due to staff members...
Iowa cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects

Latest News

University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
UW-Madison chancellor apologizes over public records
Michigan man makes emergency landing on Sauk Co. highway
Public Health Madison and Dane County estimates they'll administer 1,000 doses
Public Health Madison and Dane County to administer 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines to teachers during Tuesday clinic
Winnebago County Jail photo
30-year sentence given for fatal stabbing of retired captain