Advertisement

New CDC guidance says fully vaccinated grandparents can safely hug grandkids

By Brittney Ermon
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Fully-vaccinated grandparents can safely hug their grandkids, according to CDC guidelines.

According to the CDC, individuals are not fully vaccinated until two weeks after their completed dose or doses.

“When I saw the CDC recommendations today. I almost got tears in my eyes,” Andrea Dunmore, Janesville grandmother said.

Dunmore is a grandmother of 11. In the last year, she hasn’t hugged her grandchildren once.

“It was that feeling of ‘Oh my goodness. I’m going to be to hug them,’” Dunmore said.

During the pandemic, Dunmore spent time with her grandkids through porch visits, drive bys and social distanced seating.

“We drive up to Madison and the kids play outside and we chat with our children,” Dunmore said.

Dunmore got both shots of the covid vaccine giving her a shot at normalcy with her grandkids.

“In my mind I said, ‘We have to go for a drive today and we’re not just going to stand outside,” she said.

“It’s good news. Maybe the first bit of news that directly ties us back to a more normal life,” Dr. Jeff Pothoff, UW-Health’s chief quality officer said.

CDC guidance gives fully vaccinated people the green light to gather indoors unmasked without social distancing. Also vaccinated people from a single household can visit indoors with unvaccinated people without masks or social distancing, if they are low risk .

“Vaccinations are really our ticket back to normalcy. It’s our good, effective weapon. This is kind of proof of that,” Pothoff said.

The new guidance is giving Dunmore an opportunity to wrap her arms around her grandkids for the first time in a long time.

“Time is short and you only have each other,” Dunmore said. “We only have those family connections and it’s going to be a great group hug tonight.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Anthony Young
Sun Prairie Police arrest man in homicide investigation

Latest News

Watter Lilly Boutique
Water Lilly
BBB warns of gift card scams
Wisconsin BBB warns about gift card scams
Possibility for expansion and development on Odana Road.
Odana Road expansion proposed to run through West Towne Mall
Minority businesses impacted by pandemic.
Minority owned businesses hopeful for the future