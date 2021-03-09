Advertisement

At least one dead in Columbia Co. crash

The department noted that multiple MedFlights were needed for those who were injured.
WisDOT responds to crash with injuries in Columbia CO.
WisDOT responds to crash with injuries in Columbia CO.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - At least one person has died Tuesday after a crash in Columbia County, officials confirmed.

The Wisconsin State Patrol confirmed the single-car crash happened around 3:10 p.m. on I-39 northbound near Poynette, injuring children and adults.

The department noted that multiple MedFlights were needed for those who were injured. Officials did not say how many people were hurt, or what the extent of the injuries were.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes at County CS are currently blocked.

WisDOT estimates it will take two hours to clear the scene and provided a detour route.

Northbound drivers should exit at WIS 60 and head east to US Highway 51, then north to WIS 33 and then west to I-39.

This is a developing story and NBC15 will update this story as new details come in.

