Public Health Madison and Dane County set to give 1,000 vaccines to teachers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday, Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) is set to administer 1,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to teachers and school staff members.

Dane County teachers are reflecting on what it means to get vaccinated.

There are teachers in Wisconsin who are still not vaccinated and returning to the classroom. NBC15 spoke with two educators who say they’re thinking of other groups of people, like teachers and school staff members who are exposed to the public every day.

“We’re grateful for it, but at the same time, many of my students, many of their parents, our families, our school communities, they’ve been working in person, in dangerous situations for over a year and they’re still not going to get a vaccine yet,” Shawn Matson, a History, English and ESL teacher at La Follette High School said.

Educators are also concerned about unvaccinated students.

“Because students are at risk as we in the East Madison community sadly know, of what the serious outcomes are for this,” Jeff Kunkle, English teacher at Madison East High School said.

In case you don’t remember, a 16-year-old Madison East Student died from COVID-19 in December.

This Friday, the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) is also holding a vaccine clinic of its own with the help of SSM Health. More than 1,200 staff members are expected to be vaccinated.

We’re live outside of Alliant Energy Center this morning; previewing the teacher vaccine clinic happening today for Dane County educators. @nbc15_madison #amnews #vaccine #teachers pic.twitter.com/YHrAJD5YGi — Elise Romas (@EliseRomasNBC15) March 9, 2021

Public Health Madison and Dane County says there are 6,000 doses left to administer to teachers for the rest of the week. If they have any extra, they will continue to administer those to other eligible groups.

The vaccine clinic starts at noon on Tuesday and is expected to last until about 7 p.m. It will take place at the New Holland Pavilions, where COVID-19 testing takes place in Dane County as well.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.