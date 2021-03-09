Advertisement

Suit alleging Foxconn cost local governments money dismissed

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A lawsuit alleging that Foxconn Technology Group violated terms of its contract by failing to build a manufacturing plant in southeast Wisconsin has been dismissed.

The suit brought last month by Caledonia resident Daniel Hintz and Hintz Real Estate Development Co. said Foxconn promised to construct a Generation 10.5 LCD manufacturing facility while local governments spent hundreds of millions of dollars to prepare for the project.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the suit was dismissed Friday.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Racine County and the Village of Mount Pleasant, but it also named the county and the village as the defendants along with Foxconn.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Anthony Young
Sun Prairie Police arrest man in homicide investigation

Latest News

Wis. Democrats introduce ERA to state constitution
College Board will no longer offer SAT subject tests or SAT with essay
BBB warns of SAT exam prep scams
Dane Co. Parks staff members honored for leadership
The state received 115,000 doses in the last week of February, 64 percent more than a month...
20% of residents in nearly all South Central Wis. counties have one COVID-19 vaccine