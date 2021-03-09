Trice on Gard’s comments after loss to Iowa “It really lit a fire under us”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two days removed from the Badgers 77-73 loss to No. 5 Iowa, Greg Gard’s passionate defense of Brad Davison still radiates with the rest of the team.

“It really lit a fire under us, even after the game.” senior pointer guard, D’Mitrik Trice told the media over zoom on Tuesday.

D'Mitrik Trice on how much Greg Gard standing up for Brad Davison after the Iowa game meant to him, and the entire team. #Badgers



"That really shows that he cares for the players and cares for this team and it really lit a fire under us." pic.twitter.com/zLGjplTnoI — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) March 9, 2021

“We could’ve went out there and played Iowa again right after the game.”

In Wisconsin’s near loss to Iowa which closed out the regular season, Brad Davison was called on a flagrant 1 hook-and-hold foul with the Badgers trailing by three points and just 21 seconds left in the game. What cause the normally mild-mannered Gard to go off in the postgame presser was how the foul was assessed.

At first a common foul against Iowa’s Keegan Murray who was defending Davison on the play, after a review request by Iowa and the game officials taking multiple minutes to review the play, Davison was then hit with the hook-and-hold call.

Greg Gard opens up his postgame presser holding nothing back on that hook-and-hold call on Brad Davison. Says its become the Brad Davison rule.



"It's become a joke... if college basketball is headed in this direction we're in big trouble." #Badgers pic.twitter.com/o3Zu76B1yd — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) March 7, 2021

The call swung the situation of the game from two free throw attempts for Wisconsin since they were in the double-bonus which could’ve cut the deficit to just 74-73 to two foul shots for both teams and Iowa getting possession after.

The Badgers head coach when asked about fearing any repercussions from the league or future officials for his comments had a simple response on Sunday, “I’m just tired of him constantly getting put in that light... I’ll be happy to take a call from the league. They know my number. They know where I’m at.”

Gard shared over zoom on Tuesday that he spoke with the Big Ten and both sides have moved on from Sunday’s situation

“I talked to them (Big Ten) yesterday and voiced my concerns. They heard me out. A lot of good dialogue back-and-forth with that and we were able to move on.”

Following up on these comments on Sunday:



Greg Gard over zoom today says he spoke with the Big Ten yesterday and voiced his concerns. Says the conference heard him out, they had good dialogue and both sides were able to move on. https://t.co/8s0fxJYIop — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) March 9, 2021

While Gard and the Big Ten have appeared to move-on from the head coach’s passionate postgame press conference, his players have not.

“I had to tell him personally that I really appreciated it and I thanked him for that because that really shows that he cares for the players and this team.” Trice said.

“And it really lit a fire under us even after the game. We could’ve went out there and played Iowa again, right after the game. Once Coach was talking about those things and then we saw on social media the things he was saying in the post game conference, it just lit a fire under us and I think we’re excited.”

With the Badgers returning to the practice floor ahead of their Big Ten tournament game on Thursday where they will face the winner of Nebraska and Penn State, Sunday’s defense of his team provided them with juice on Tuesday.

“We came with a lot of passion today and it was a really good day so. We’re just gonna continue to use that momentum to push us forward and continue to play for one another.”

No Brad Davison on zoom today but D'Mitrik Trice shared how much Brad appreciated Greg Gard's comments and how he's moved past the Iowa game and touched on his postgame speech as well. #Badgers



"He's continued to be Brad and that's who he is. An uplifting enthusiastic guy." pic.twitter.com/OdVwlItxpI — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) March 9, 2021

