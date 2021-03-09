Advertisement

Unilever nixes normal label from beauty, self-care products

There is no normal in Unilever's world anymore. Some beauty and self-care brands are getting a makeover.(Source: Unilever/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021
(CNN) - There is no normal in Unilever’s world anymore.

The consumer packaged goods company is dropping the word “normal” from its beauty and personal care products, including the brands Dove, Vaseline and Axe.

Unilever says a study it recently conducted found 7 in 10 respondents felt using the word “normal” on product packaging has a negative impact.

For people aged 18 to 35, that number rose to 8 in 10.

Unilever also says it won’t Photoshop models anymore and will portray people from more diverse backgrounds in its advertising.

