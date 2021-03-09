Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Can I donate blood or plasma after getting the shot?

How to prepare your blood for donation.
How to prepare your blood for donation.
By Tajma Hall
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team has received questions about donating blood after vaccination. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

ANSWER: Yes. Dr. Jeff Pothoff with UW-Health says there is no indication that the vaccine would prohibit someone from safely donating blood or plasma. There are however other risk factors for blood donation but there is no data that shows the vaccine is one of them

