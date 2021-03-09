VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Can I take an antibody test to see if the vaccine worked?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering questions about COVID antibodies and the vaccine.

In past vaccines antibodies have not shown up in blood work. I took the 2 shots for Covid vaccine. How do I know if it will work. Tried getting appointment with immunologist but have to wait 3 months. Can my Internist test me???

ANSWER: Officials with SSM health advise against getting an antibody test to see if the vaccine worked. They say it doesn’t give you an accurate picture and they wouldn’t want people to get discouraged. Health officials stress that all three vaccines work and protect against the virus.

