VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Can I take an antibody test to see if the vaccine worked?

Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering questions about COVID antibodies and the vaccine.

ANSWER: Officials with SSM health advise against getting an antibody test to see if the vaccine worked. They say it doesn’t give you an accurate picture and they wouldn’t want people to get discouraged. Health officials stress that all three vaccines work and protect against the virus.

