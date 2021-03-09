VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Does the vaccine impact fertility or pregnancy?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team has received questions about how the vaccine impacts fertility and pregnancy.

You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

Should couples trying to get pregnant get vaccinated? Or will the vaccine cause complications in the pregnancy?

ANSWER: Dr. Jeff Pothof with UW-Health says there is no data that suggests the vaccine would cause any harm.

Talk to your doctor if you have more questions or are concerned.

