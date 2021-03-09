WET WEDNESDAY - Rain will likely impact the Wednesday morning commute

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are going to switch our sunglasses out for our rain gear on Wednesday. The first round of rain will start to develop late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and the second round will impact the area Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals will range from 0.25″ to 0.75″ by Thursday morning. Even though minor flooding can’t be ruled out, widespread major flooding is problems are not expected.

Madison hit 60° for the second day in a row Tuesday afternoon. Once again, temperatures were well above average for this time of year. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 40 degrees.

There is still time to enjoy the nice weather this evening. Increasing clouds and a south wind at 10-15 mph will prevent temperatures from tumbling this evening or overnight. Temperatures will drop through the 50s this evening and then hold steady near 50 degrees overnight into Wednesday morning. Expect clouds to increase tonight but our rain chances won’t start to increase until after 4 a.m.

Wednesday morning looks wet, and rain and wet roads will likely slowdown the commute to work and school. Widespread light to moderate rain will start to develop from southwest to northeast across the area first thing Wednesday morning. A shield of rain will likely cover south central Wisconsin by 8 a.m. Wednesday will not be a complete washout. The first round of rain will taper off late Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon.

Most of Wednesday afternoon will be dry. Wednesday afternoon will be mild and breezy. High temperatures on Wednesday will be near 60 degrees. Expect a south at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph.

The second round of rain will develop ahead of cold front Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Madison and points east will have the best chance of rain with this second round. Any chance of rain looks like it will end Wednesday night. The rest of the workweek looks dry.

South central Wisconsin is included in the SPC’s Thunderstorm Outlook. It’s not entirely out of the question that you could hear a few rumbles of thunder late Tuesday night through Wednesday. Strong to severe storms are not expected. Locally higher rainfall totals will be possible where thunderstorms develop.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler, but still warm for this time of year. High temperatures will be near or just above 50 degrees.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air looks like it will arrive late Friday into Friday night. This cold front won’t bring in any rain or snow but it will knock our temperatures down. March is going to feel more like March this weekend. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s.

The forecast models are hinting that another strong storm system could impact the area Sunday into Monday. With the cooler temperatures, there will be a chance of rain and snow. We’ll have to keep a close eye on this system over the next couple of days.

