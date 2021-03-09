Advertisement

Wis. Democrats introduce ERA to state constitution

(KSFY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Democratic representatives introduced the Equal Rights Amendment to the state’s constitution on Monday.

The introduction comes on the same day as International Women’s Day.

According to a news release, the federal ERA passed in the House of Representatives on Oct. 12, 1971. While Wisconsin was one of the first states to ratify the federal ERA on April 26, 1972, it has never passed an ERA amendment to the state constitution.

Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) argued that all Wisconsinites should have equal rights and protections under the law.

“The Wisconsin Equal Rights Amendment we introduced today would amend our constitution to guarantee equal rights on the basis of sex, gender identity, race, color, sexual orientation, disability, religion, national origin, marital status, family status, age, ancestry, or any other immutable characteristic,” Subeck said.

