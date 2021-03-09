Advertisement

Wisconsin to receive 245,000 more COVID-19 vaccines

(Nelvin C. Cepeda | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The federal government is giving more than 2.1 million vaccines to Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services’ latest COVID-19 vaccine dashboard update.

The state will receive 2,140,265 vaccines now, which is 245,240 more shots than what the state was allocated the week before. For the past month, it has been on trend that Wisconsin receives more than 200,000 doses each week. On Feb. 23 and Feb. 16, the state had been previously allocated 1.6 and 1.4 million doses, respectively.

The first shipment of one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines were also expected to arrive in Wisconsin this week, starting at 47,000 doses.

DHS notes that 18.7% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 10.5% of people have completed their vaccine series.

There have been 25,054 vaccines given out to residents so far this week.

70 hospitalizations reported Tuesday

DHS has reported 70 new hospitalizations related to COVID-19, bringing the total of hospitalizations up to 256. Despite increasing from the day prior, the total number of hospitalizations is down by 31 patients from last week and 92 patients less than two week ago.

The number of patients in the ICU this week, 61, has also decreased over the past two weeks. There are 12 fewer patients than one week ago and 34 fewer patients from two weeks ago.

There were 463 COVID-19 cases added on Tuesday to the COVID-19 case section, causing the seven-day rolling average to increase to 391 cases. This is the 25th day in a row that daily cases have been reported at below 1,000.

The department also reported 29 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number ever reported in Wisconsin to 6,510.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
West Liberty school district canceling all Monday classes after staff due to staff members...
Iowa cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects

Latest News

Emanuel Voeltz waits with Assistant Director Abe Rabinowitz in the waiting area of the Madison...
Madison VA opens vaccine appointments to all enrolled veterans
The NBC15 Vaccine Team got answers to your questions about ‘COVID’ arm or an itchy rash that...
Public Health Madison and Dane County set to give 1,000 vaccines to teachers
Markos Regassa, owner of Ethiopian restaurant Buraka, said he believes everyone will have the...
Minority-owned businesses cautiously optimistic about future
The state received 115,000 doses in the last week of February, 64 percent more than a month...
20% of residents in nearly all South Central Wis. counties have one COVID-19 vaccine