Aaron Mack era begins for DeForest Football

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It’s the same old De-Fo football, just under a new head coach as Aaron Mack will make his debut leading the Norskies this season after Mike Minnick retired in 2019.

With much of the coaching staff staying the same, and plenty of key players back from that 2019 state championship run, DeForest got right back to work going full speed this week.

It’s been 473 days since DeForest Football won the division three state championship—which was also the last game they played. March 26, they’ll finally return to the field to host Janesville Craig. This week, the Norskies got back to practice.

Mack praised his players for doing the right things to make it safe to practice, along with the work of his assistants, De-Fo administrators and other Big-8 coaches as well. Now with a season finally ahead of them, they’re not taking this opportunity for granted.

“It’s definitely been a rollercoaster but that’s what life is. Just getting ups and downs and just staying tough through the whole thing,” Norskies Senior Fullback Mason Kirchberg said.

Mack said though the the team had feelings of disappointment, they’ve remained resilient.

“I like their resiliency. You know they’ve been disappointed but they haven’t let it impact them and they’ve really controlled their response throughout it, and what we’ve asked them to do they’ve done,” Mack said.

Norskies Senior Safety Trace Grundahl said it’s a dream come true to play.

“I know it’s just a regular season football, no state basketball, no state football, but just to have your senior season football with your brothers and everything it’s awesome.”

