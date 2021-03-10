Advertisement

Alaska becomes 1st US state to open vaccines to nearly all

Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivering the 2020 State of the State address
Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivering the 2020 State of the State address
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy says Alaska has become the first state to drop eligibility requirements and allow anyone 16 or older who lives or works in the state to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Dunleavy made the announcement Tuesday following his own bout with COVID-19.

He hailed the move to open up eligibility as a historic step.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker shows Alaska leading states in the percentage of its population to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

