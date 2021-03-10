Advertisement

Buy your own island in the Bahamas

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You can own your very own slice of Caribbean paradise.

Little Ragged Island in the Bahamas, also known as St. Andrew’s, is for sale.

The 730-acre-island boasts freshwater ponds, snorkeling and sailing opportunities.

And as a bonus, there are flamingos.

If you like your privacy, your nearest neighbor is a 10-minute boat ride away.

The island is on sale through Concierge Auctions, a U.S. real estate company that sells properties to the highest bidder.

To join the auction, you’ll need a $100,000 deposit.

The island is listed for $19.5 million, but there’s no minimum bid.

The auction opens on March 26 and closes on March 31.

Brokers have reported a huge spike in demand for private islands since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
WisDOT responds to crash with injuries in Columbia CO.
One person dead, 8 injured in Columbia Co. crash
West Liberty school district canceling all Monday classes after staff due to staff members...
Iowa cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects

Latest News

Wis. long-term care services waitlist cleared for Medicaid-eligible adults
Nearly one year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 525,000 people in the...
Biden’s first 50 days: Where he stands on key promises
Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
What’s inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee...
Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general