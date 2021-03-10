Advertisement

CDC, Dollar General may team up on vaccinations

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s looking to partner with Dollar General to accelerate the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in rural areas of the United States.

The talks come amid concern that Americans who don’t have access to big box stores will have trouble getting vaccinated.

Dollar General is one of the nation’s largest retailers with more than 16,000 locations.

That’s about three times more than the number of Walmarts and more than half as many as CVS and Walgreens.

No further details were available.

Dollar General recently announced it would give staff members four hours of pay to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Chloe Benage
Janesville police: Missing 13-year-old has been located
West Liberty school district canceling all Monday classes after staff due to staff members...
Iowa cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects

Latest News

This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
Facebook moves to dismiss federal, state antitrust suits
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses among boxes containing thousands of primal...
Racketeering law expert hired by Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump call
Lawsuit challenges GOP hiring of redistricting attorneys
NASA rover catches sound of wind on Mars
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims