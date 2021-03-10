Advertisement

Dane Co. pitches World Dairy Expo deal offering two free years

The county is proposing a 10-year deal.
The 51st Annual World Dairy Expo is expecting to welcome 70,000 people to the Alliant Energy Center. Some of which will come from halfway around the world.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Facing the potential relocation of the World Dairy Expo for this year, Dane County officials are offering to host the Expo for free for the next two years as part of 10-year proposal to event organizers.

“World Dairy Expo is a long-standing partner of Dane County and this contract extension reflects our commitment to our farmers, our agricultural heritage, and this event,” Parisi said.

Last week, organizers indicated they started taking proposals for hosting the 2021 Expo from other communities because of concerns over potential Dane Co. COVID-19-related health regulations that may still be in effect when the event rolls around in late September.

When announcing its pitch Wednesday, county officials noted that between current vaccination rates and upgrades to the Alliant Energy Center’s facilities, they expect an Expo this year would be safe.

According to the county, its offer promises to compensate the organization for economic losses it sustained as a result of the pandemic, which it states gives organizers “a clear incentive” to stay.

“Our partnership has withstood decades and a global pandemic won’t change Wisconsin’s love for this event and what it means for our economy,” Parisi continued.

The decade-long deal would run through 2030, the county stated, with 2021 and 2022 being hosted at no cost to organizers. County officials hope the allowance will help make up for the cancellation of last year’s Expo and decreased revenues this year or next.

The county said it is still waiting for a response from World Dairy about its pitch and, if approved, the County and Board of Supervisors would need to ratify the deal.

