El Abuelito Cheese products recalled amid Listeria concerns

Generic recall graphic.
Generic recall graphic.(FDA/Twitter)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The FDA confirmed Tuesday that recalled cheeses by El Abuelito Cheese, Inc. were found to be distributed in Wisconsin.

According to a news release, El Abuelito Cheese initially recalled some of their queso fresco cheeses on Feb. 19, then expanded the recall on Feb. 27 to cover additional products. The products have caused a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes.

Consumers are advised not to eat, sell or serve any of these recalled cheeses:

  • Queso Fresco: El Abuelito, Rio Grande, Rio Lindo
  • Quesillo(Oaxaca, string cheese): El Abuelito, El Viejito, El Paisano, El Sabrosito, La Cima, Quesos Finos, San Carlos, Ideal Brands
  • Requeson(ricotta): El Abuelito, El Viejito

People are at higher risk for a severe Listeria infection if they are pregnant, 65 and older or have a weakened immune system.

The cheeses were also recalled in Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan.

