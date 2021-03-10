Advertisement

Hmong Institute holds first vaccine clinic for community members 65 and up

The organization partnered with free clinic Benevolent Specialists Project to administer over 40 first doses.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Hmong Institute held a vaccine clinic Tuesday morning, opening it to Hmong and Southeast Asians 65 and older. The organization partnered with free clinic Benevolent Specialists Project (BSP) to host the clinic at the Life Center.

“We partnered with BSP to provide vaccination here at our site, a place where people are familiar with, a trusted organization in the community, as well as having staff that’s bilingual, bicultural,” said Hmong Institute CEO Peng Her.

Her said the Hmong Institute heard from many elders facing several challenges, like lack of Internet access and trouble using MyChart and language barriers when setting up appointments over the phone.

“Many of our elders and clients and community members shared with us that they felt like they were just being left out,” Her explained.

Over 40 doses were administered at Tuesday’s clinic. The Hmong Institute will hold a second clinic to administer second doses, and also hope to partner with more health organizations to hold more regular clinics.

