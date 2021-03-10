Iowa Co. residents, businesses support each other, vaccination efforts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Health Department says that while the pandemic has presented significant challenges, it has also brought out “tremendous diligence and fortitude” in local residents, businesses and organizations.

The Health Department says that more than 100 people have signed up to volunteer at the Lands’ End Comer Center vaccine clinic, answering phones, scheduling hundreds of vaccine appointments and assisting in other tasks.

On Wednesday, another show of support: local corporation Vortex donated $5,000 to fund meals for the volunteers and staff at the community vaccine clinics.

“We are well on our way to getting Iowa County residents vaccinated by the thousands,” stated Keith Hurlbert, Director, Iowa County Emergency Management. “With the help we’ve received from businesses such as Vortex and Lands’ End, Iowa County continues to be an area leader in our efforts to mitigate COVID-19 and distribute the vaccine,” Hurlbert added.

To date, nearly a quarter of Iowa Co. residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 17 percent of the Iowa Co. population is fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Department of Health Services.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.