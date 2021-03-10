Advertisement

Kaul makes case for upgraded crime lab tech, more analysts

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorney General Josh Kaul is trying to persuade Republicans to give him nearly $925,000 in the state budget to upgrade crime lab technology designed to identify synthetic drugs and hire more analysts.

Gov. Tony Evers’ budget calls for handing Kaul $923,800 over the biennium for upgrading drug detection technology and hiring four more toxicologists to run the machinery.

Kaul told reporters during a video conference Wednesday that the lab’s eight current toxicologists are overwhelmed by the number of drug cases involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, and fentanyl analogues, compounds similar to fentanyl.

He says the new technology would speed cases through the court and help prosecutors know what drugs they’re dealing with for charging decisions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
WisDOT responds to crash with injuries in Columbia CO.
One person dead, 8 injured in Columbia Co. crash
West Liberty school district canceling all Monday classes after staff due to staff members...
Iowa cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects

Latest News

Wis. long-term care services waitlist cleared for Medicaid-eligible adults
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
MPD identifies suspect accused of running over pregnant woman’s leg, stealing car
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Three-quarters of Dane Co. residents 65+ receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine
Public health officials unveil plan to curb violence in Dane Co. and Madison