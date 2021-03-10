Lawsuit challenges GOP hiring of redistricting attorneys

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new lawsuit alleges that the Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature illegally hired private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them in anticipation of lawsuits over redistricting.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday by attorney Lester Pines on behalf of four voters in Madison argues that state law does not allow for legislative leaders to hire attorneys outside of the state Department of Justice before an actual lawsuit has been filed.

The Legislature has yet to begin the redistricting process and there is no pending lawsuit. Pines frequently represents Democrats.

The contracts signed by Republicans allows for spending $1 million or more on the outside attorneys.

