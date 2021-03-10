Advertisement

Madison doctor allegedly prescribed opioids to patients for illegitimate uses

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison doctor accused of writing prescriptions to patients for opioids that had no legitimate medical purpose entered into a six-figure settlement Tuesday in court.

Dr. David E. Eckerle allegedly wrote prescriptions between May 2016 and January 2020 for opioids and other controlled substances that were not issued in the usual course of professional practice, according to a news release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea argues that Dr. Eckerle violated the Controlled Substances Act through his actions, which is meant to prevent the diversion of drugs from legitimate to illegitimate uses.

“The opioid epidemic has caused great harm and deep sadness to individuals, families, and communities here in Wisconsin,” O’Shea said. “In cases unrelated to this matter, this office has seen opiate addictions that begin with a doctor over-prescribing opiate pain pills and that end with the former patient overdosing on heroin or going to prison for drug-related crimes.”

O’Shea added that physicians who increase risks for opiate addiction by “irresponsibly prescribing opioids” need to be held accountable.

The DOJ noted the settlement agreement only states the CSA allegations, but Dr. Eckerle has denied the allegations and there has been no determination of liability.

Dr. Eckerle will pay $110,000 as part of the settlement agreement to resolve the civil allegations, the court added.

