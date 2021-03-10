Advertisement

Madison police release photo of cars linked to reported gunfire

The Madison Police Dept. released this image of two vehicles believed to be linked to a report...
The Madison Police Dept. released this image of two vehicles believed to be linked to a report of gunfire on Madison's west side on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released a surveillance photo of two vehicles suspected to be involved in reports of gunfire on the city’s west side.

According to MPD’s initial report, officers responded around 4 p.m. to a shots fired call in the 200 block of N. Gammon Rd. Upon arrival, they were able to locate four shell casings in the roadway.

The police department has not received any reports of property damage or individuals injured in the incident.

Afterwards they released a photo of two cars that were labeled suspect vehicles, by police. One appeared to be a black Kia sedan while the other looks like a silver Hyundai sedan.

