Madison police release photo of cars linked to reported gunfire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released a surveillance photo of two vehicles suspected to be involved in reports of gunfire on the city’s west side.

According to MPD’s initial report, officers responded around 4 p.m. to a shots fired call in the 200 block of N. Gammon Rd. Upon arrival, they were able to locate four shell casings in the roadway.

The police department has not received any reports of property damage or individuals injured in the incident.

Afterwards they released a photo of two cars that were labeled suspect vehicles, by police. One appeared to be a black Kia sedan while the other looks like a silver Hyundai sedan.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.