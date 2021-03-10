Meriter nurses consider strike pending contract negotiations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After a long string of contract negotiations, Unity Point Health Meriter nurses are ready to issue a 10-day strike notice, if necessary.

On Tuesday in a news conference, representatives said nearly 99 percent of the nurses within their union is backing them on this decision, if management and the nurses don’t reach a contract agreement.

“We advocate for other people and unfortunately sometimes that means that we don’t take care of ourselves,” Joe Maginn, Unity Point Health registered nurse, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin bargaining member said.

Nurses have been at the forefront of the pandemic since day one.

“We’re tired. We’re exhausted. We’ve been through a heck of a year,” Maginn said.

Meriter nurses said after a tough year, it’s time they’re taken care of.

For the last month, nurses have been negotiating with management demanding a safe and fair work environment.

“We got too many nurses that are way too low or even in the negative with their paid time off so we have to fix that,” Maginn said.

Nurses said they need more time off to achieve work life balance and a wage increase to reflect pandemic sacrifices.

“We’re just asking for an incentive paid to sacrifice the time away from our families,” Suzi Kossell, Unity Point Health registered nurse, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin bargaining member said.

She said something else they want in writing is a seat at the table.

“We’re asking for a voice at the table for decisions that are made that really affect nursing care and patient care,” Kossel said.

The bargaining team explained going on strike is a last resort, but taking care of themselves and their families is first priority.

“We need to take care of ourselves, so that we can come back to the hospital and take care of the patients the customers,” Maginn said.

Unity Point Meriter spokesperson, Leah Huibregtse, released the following statement in response to the strike consideration on Tuesday:

“We recognize the challenges the pandemic has caused professionally, personally, and emotionally for all our team members, including our dedicated nurses. We value our nurses as individuals and have put great effort into supporting them. We are actively engaged in negotiations with SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin and look forward to continuing to collaboratively bargain with them later this week with the assistance of a federal mediator. We have already reached agreements on nearly 30 issues, and we are confident that our latest offer is fair and strong. We are hopeful that we can work collaboratively to reach solutions without a disruption to patient care.”

