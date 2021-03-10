Advertisement

Michigan horse could be the next Cadbury bunny

Blondi the mini horse from has been selected as a top 10 finalist in the 2021 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.
Blondi the mini horse
Blondi the mini horse(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLAY, Mich. (WILX) - Every year, Cadbury hosts a contest to choose which animal will be its next official “Cadbury Bunny.” The contest is not restricted to actual rabbits, but you can hardly tell.

This year one of the finalists is a Michigander. Blondi the mini horse from Clay, MI has been selected as a top 10 finalist in the 2021 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts. The next star of the iconic Clucking Bunny Commercial will be decided by public vote.

Today through March 17th, animal lovers can vote on their favorite finalist HERE.

The finalists were selected by the Cadbury team with the assistance of guest judge and last year’s winner, Lt. Dan.

You can view Blondi’s full submission video HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

