Milio’s franchise owners, others team up to buy out the chain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milio’s Sandwiches is under new ownership. The popular sandwich chain was sold to a group of five individuals, four of whom, like Milio’s are rooted in Madison, a statement from the new owners announced.

Three of the new owners also can trace their ties to Milio’s back over a decade, according to the statement. One of them, Chris Gentilli, opened the shop’s first franchise in 2004, while two more owners Timm Heller and Brian Bergen have been connected to the E. Johnson St. location since 2008 when Heller opened that franchise with Bergen’s wife, Carol.

“We couldn’t think of a good reason why we shouldn’t buy the company, even with the pandemic,” Bergen explained. “We know Milio’s. We care about Milio’s – the people, the customers, and our communities. It was an easy decision.”

Bergan, Heller, and the final two new owners, Todd and Tony Mancusi, all graduated from Madison West High School and have stayed connected to the community, a statement continued.

While the two Mancusis are the only members of the five “group of friends” buying Milio’s who aren’t currently connected to the chain, a spokesperson pointed out they do have more than two decades of experience with another chain.

While the ownership may be changing, the quintet promised Milio’s fans the most popular menu items aren’t going anywhere and they plan on rolling out new promotions in the coming year.

