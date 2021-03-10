Advertisement

Milio’s franchise owners, others team up to buy out the chain

Milio's Sandwich Shop at Minneapolis and 44th Street
Milio's Sandwich Shop at Minneapolis and 44th Street(Milio's)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milio’s Sandwiches is under new ownership. The popular sandwich chain was sold to a group of five individuals, four of whom, like Milio’s are rooted in Madison, a statement from the new owners announced.

Three of the new owners also can trace their ties to Milio’s back over a decade, according to the statement. One of them, Chris Gentilli, opened the shop’s first franchise in 2004, while two more owners Timm Heller and Brian Bergen have been connected to the E. Johnson St. location since 2008 when Heller opened that franchise with Bergen’s wife, Carol.

“We couldn’t think of a good reason why we shouldn’t buy the company, even with the pandemic,” Bergen explained. “We know Milio’s. We care about Milio’s – the people, the customers, and our communities. It was an easy decision.”

Bergan, Heller, and the final two new owners, Todd and Tony Mancusi, all graduated from Madison West High School and have stayed connected to the community, a statement continued.

While the two Mancusis are the only members of the five “group of friends” buying Milio’s who aren’t currently connected to the chain, a spokesperson pointed out they do have more than two decades of experience with another chain.

While the ownership may be changing, the quintet promised Milio’s fans the most popular menu items aren’t going anywhere and they plan on rolling out new promotions in the coming year.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
West Liberty school district canceling all Monday classes after staff due to staff members...
Iowa cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects

Latest News

UW-Madison chancellor apologizes over public records
UW-Madison chancellor apologizes over public records
Emily Ford & Diggins hike Ice Age Trail
Duluth woman makes history, completes Ice Age Trail in winter
Madison doctor allegedly prescribed opioids to patients for illegitimate uses
WisDOT responds to crash with injuries in Columbia CO.
One person dead, 8 injured in Columbia Co. crash