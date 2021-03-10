Advertisement

MPD identifies suspect accused of running over pregnant woman’s leg, stealing car

Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's car and then running over her leg with it.(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has identified a suspect who is accused of running over a pregnant woman’s leg and stealing her car.

According to an incident report, police are asking for the public’s help to find 39-year-old Andre D. Patton.

Madison PD responded to the Kwik Trip at 7717 Mineral Point Road just before 12:30 p.m on Feb. 28 for a car theft. The 34-year-old pregnant woman told officers she was filling up her tires with air when the suspect entered her running vehicle.

The woman tried to get him out from the passenger side door, but the man put the car in reverse and ran over her right leg and thigh, police said. The woman, who is 20 weeks pregnant, was taken to a hospital for soft tissue injuries to her leg.

The car that was stolen was described as a silver 2013 Ford Escape SE with a Wisconsin license plate.

MPD urged anyone who knows of Patton’s location to call their department, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or send a tip online.

