New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County’s new emergency order begins Wednesday, which will mainly affect the number of people allowed to gather together.

Foremost among the changes in Emergency Order #14 is increasing the gathering limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings. A gathering with food or drinks is limited to 150 people, while a gathering without food or drinks is capped at 350 people. An outdoor gathering is limited to 500 people, regardless of a food or drink option.

The department also upped restaurant capacity to 50%, while taverns must limit indoor dine-in capacity to 25% of approved seating capacity.

In both indoor and outdoor gatherings, health officials require that people continue to keep 6 feet of social distancing. Individuals must wear face masks at any indoor gathering, but masks are only required at outdoor gatherings if the occupancy exceeds 50 people.

Here is a full list of the changes:

A gathering outside is limited to 500 individuals. Individuals must maintain six feet physical distancing. Face coverings required at gatherings of more than 50 individuals. 350 individuals. Individuals must maintain six feet physical distancing and face coverings are required.

The school protective measure policy requirements were updated and includes items about employee face coverings and distancing, distancing for students, and student groupings.

Restaurants may open up to 50% their capacity.

Taverns must limit indoor dine-in capacity to 25% of approved seating capacity levels. Space tables and chairs to ensure at least six (6) feet physical distancing between customers who are not members of the same household or living unit.

The following provisions are unchanged between the previous order and the latest order:

Face coverings are required in enclosed buildings, while driving with people who are not part of your household, and outdoors at a restaurant or tavern. The types of face coverings allowed was updated to reflect new CDC recommendations.

Businesses continue to be limited to 50% of approved building capacity and must have written cleaning and hygiene policies in place.

Provisions for continuing education and higher education institutions, industry-specific requirements, health care, public health, human service, infrastructure, manufacturing, government, and religious entities and groups remain unchanged.

The new order will remain in effect for 28 days.

