Over 1,000 Dane Co. teachers receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One thousand Dane County educators had the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at a county public health clinic at the Alliant Energy Center. Health officials were able to make the clinic happen after the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine led to a bump in the local health department’s vaccine supply.

Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) had previously said they would not be able to vaccinate teachers until the week of March 15, but after receiving nearly 12,000 Johnson & Johnson doses, they were able to move the timetable up to March 9. Starting Tuesday morning, cars lined up outside the Alliant Energy Center, filled with Dane County teachers waiting their turn to get the vaccine.

The vaccination clinic for Dane Co teachers is well underway at the Alliant Energy Center. @PublicHealthMDC expects to vaccinate about 1,000 teachers and staff today - mostly with the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/ZxWaFKWIov — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) March 9, 2021

“My appointment was supposed to be at 12, I’ve been here since 10:40,” said special education assistant Regina Bell. Bell added, “I’m going to get my shot, I’m going to go home and take a breath of fresh air.”

Bell is only in her second year as a special education assistant in the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), so she has spent most of her career in a virtual setting.

“I like to interact with my kids,” Bell said.

In her mind, the COVID vaccine is not just for her. It is also a way to protect her students once they are back in the classroom.

“I don’t want to be bringing anything to them to take home or make them sick, because they’re very vulnerable,” Bell explained.

As a nursing assistant, she is twice as worried—Bell said she worries she could put patients at risk.

“I work with the elderly also,” she said.

Bell is one of hundreds of teachers who waited, sometimes for hours, at the Alliant Energy Center, where PHMDC planned to vaccinated 1,000 teachers and education staff.

“We all are excited about what this means to us right now,” said PHMDC director Janel Heinrich. “It’s been an incredibly long year, the vaccine is a way, the last kind of push through this really hard year.”

Public Health received 11,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the next two weeks, and set them all aside just for teachers and childcare providers.

“We feel really appreciated that they stepped it up and made sure that we can get vaccinated, because we made it clear that we don’t feel safe returning until that’s done,” said MMSD substitute teacher Linda Larsen.

Larsen said getting the vaccine is the only way she would go back to the classroom.

“I feel like we all need to get vaccinated, so that we can be safe, and the kids can be more safe,” she explained.

Larsen, Bell and many fellow educators said they are grateful the wait is over.

“I’m excited to get it done and finished,” Bell said.

Larsen added, “Mainly excited that it’s finally happening.”

While the mass vaccination clinic was only planned for Tuesday, PHMDC will continue offering vaccinations at the Alliant Energy Center on a smaller scale, the way they have been since December. They told NBC15 they have 6,000 appointments this week.

Tuesday’s clinic also came the same day MMSD kindergarteners returned to in-person learning for the first time since March 2020. Teachers at the clinic said the vaccine makes everyone safer in the classroom.

