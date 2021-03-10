Public health officials unveil plan to curb violence in Dane Co. and Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. health officials hope to tackle violence in their community by looking at the problem as a public health issue and finding solutions through that lens. To that end, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. unveiled Wednesday its Roadmap for Reducing Violence.

“This plan doesn’t replace existing violence prevention work and initiatives happening across our community; it is meant to provide unity in approach and action,” PHMDC Policy, Planning and Evaluation Director Aurielle Smith said.

The five-year-plan came three years after the agency was directed to devise this new public health-based approach. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway explained a public health approach is valuable because violence is “inherently linked to societal inequities and preventing violence includes investment in efforts to address health, racial, and gender inequities.”

As the pandemic gripped Dane Co. last summer and violence increased nationwide, PHMDC was asked to finalize the plan, which had been in the works since 2018.

To do so, PHMDC officials teamed up with representatives from dozens of community and government agencies to develop the program and set goals.

“Madison & Dane County violence prevention partners have long spoken of being ‘silo-ed’ in our work; this comprehensive plan gives direction and shared strategies to work together,” Executive Director of the Focused Interruption Coalition Anthony Cooper said.

Read the report

Together, they came up with five goals for their Roadmap:

Understanding violence in our community through data

Supporting community engagement with children, youth, and families

Fostering strong neighborhoods

Bolstering and increasing intervention and continuous healing for those affected by violence

Strengthening community capacity, collaboration, and coordination of violence prevention efforts

The release of the report Wednesday is intended to be the first step. In the months ahead, PHMDC plans to delve deeper into the implications of the report and come up with the metrics it will use to evaluate their success. They will then reassemble the Madison Dane County Violence Prevention Coalition to begin its implementation.

The agency also noted it planned to hire two new positions to help with its efforts to curb violence.

