Rainy Wednesday Evening -Thunder Possible; Cooler for the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A few showers gave way to a dreary sky Wednesday afternoon. Highs climbed through the 50′s and into the 60′s throughout southern Wisconsin. While the afternoon may remain rather quiet, tonight’s cold front may bring a few thunderclaps.

A strong storm system located in southern Minnesota is forecast to track through northern Wisconsin tonight. The upper-level forcing has broadened out and moisture has lifted north early Wednesday afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible before the cold front moves across the region. Showers form along the frontal boundary and move through the NBC15 viewing area after 7 p.m. Although low, some instability could allow a few showers to produce some thunder.

Winds will be gusty throughout the afternoon & as the front moves through. Gusts could top 40 mph.

After the front moves by, cooler air settles in over southern Wisconsin. Lows fall into the upper 30′s. Highs will rebound into the upper 40′s and perhaps lower 50′s with a clearing sky on Thursday. Highs remain in the 40′s for the weekend with overnight lows in the 20′s.

Another weather system passes by to the south late in the weekend - late Sunday into early Monday morning. A rain/snow mix is possible with this system. Timing and exact precipitation type will become clearer in the days ahead.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.