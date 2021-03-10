Advertisement

UMBRELLAS UP - Rainy, windy, and warm Wednesday

Rain will be likely first thing Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening.
By James Parish
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:36 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good morning! An umbrella and/or rain gear is on Wednesday’s checklist. Scattered showers and, maybe, a rumble of thunder or two will be possible out the door Wednesday morning. Light rain and wet roads could impact the morning commute. From a temperature standpoint, a morning in mid March doesn’t get much warmer. Temperatures are on either side of the 50 degrees. The record for the warmest low temperature for March 10 could be broken. The record is 40 degrees, which was set back in 1936.

Rain Chances - Wednesday
Rain Chances - Wednesday(WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday is not going to be a washout. There is going to be plenty of dry time late this morning through this afternoon. The first round of rain will start to push out around 9 a.m. A few peaks of sunshine will be possible, too. Wednesday afternoon will be warm, at least for this time of year, and windy. High temperatures will be near or just above 60 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 40 degrees. The wind will be out of the south at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be as 35 mph today.

Wednesday's Planner
Wednesday's Planner(WMTV NBC15)

More scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will develop Wednesday evening as a cold front slides through the area. The rain showers and thunderstorms that move through the area this evening will move from east to west across the area. Most of the rain should be out of the area by midnight on Thursday.

Future Radar Wednesday 8:30PM
Future Radar Wednesday 8:30PM(WMTV NBC15)

Rainfall totals Wednesday through Wednesday night will be light. Widespread rainfall totals will be around 0.25″. This much rain will likely not cause any major flooding problems. Locally higher rainfall totals will be possible northwest of Madison towards La Crosse and where any thunderstorms develop.

Rainfall Potential Wednesday
Rainfall Potential Wednesday(WMTV NBC15)

It’s going to turn cooler behind the front. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will still be above average the rest of the workweek. The just probably won’t give you spring fever. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Saturday is looking like the better half of the weekend. Saturday will feature a ton of sunshine and highs in the mid 40s. Sunday will be almost just as warm, but there will be a slight chance of rain.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

After Wednesday, our next big weather maker could bring in a chance of precipitation late Sunday into early next week. With the cooler temperatures in place, there could be a chance of rain and/or snow. We’ll have to keep a close eye on this system over the next several days.

