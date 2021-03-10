Advertisement

All lanes open after Sun Prairie crash

A roadway crash.
A roadway crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are back open Tuesday night after Sun Prairie Police reported a crash.

According to an alert sent out around 7:30 p.m., the eastbound lanes of West Main Street will be shut down from O’Keefe Avenue to Clarmar Drive.

Officers had asked residents to avoid this area while they investigate.

Sun Prairie PD announced the lanes were back open around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Chloe Benage
Janesville police: Missing 13-year-old has been located

Latest News

At a news conference on July 20, 2020, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich proposes a city-wide...
Wisconsin Republicans ask mayor to quit over election report
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
UW-Madison chancellor apologizes over public records
Is the vaccine safe when it comes to fertility and pregnancy?
Is the vaccine safe when it comes to fertility and pregnancy?
Money Graphic
Wisconsin small businesses receive grants to further innovation