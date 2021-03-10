All lanes open after Sun Prairie crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are back open Tuesday night after Sun Prairie Police reported a crash.

According to an alert sent out around 7:30 p.m., the eastbound lanes of West Main Street will be shut down from O’Keefe Avenue to Clarmar Drive.

Officers had asked residents to avoid this area while they investigate.

Sun Prairie PD announced the lanes were back open around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

