Advertisement

Target partners with CVS to bring COVID shots to 600+ stores

By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – COVID vaccines will soon be available at hundreds of Target stores across the country.

The retailer announced Tuesday that it will partner with CVS to provide vaccinations at 600+ locations within Target stores.

“Target already supports CVS-administered vaccinations each year for the flu, shingles and pneumonia, and we’ll continue to partner closely as they administer the vaccine while following state and federal guidelines,” a news release said.

“We’re also making fitting rooms available to CVS at select stores to host appointments.”

Eligibility and participating locations can be found at CVS.com.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Chloe Benage
Janesville police: Missing 13-year-old has been located
West Liberty school district canceling all Monday classes after staff due to staff members...
Iowa cancels school on Monday due to staff vaccination side effects

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 7, 2021 file photo, people crowd Via del Corso shopping street in...
Expert says origins of pandemic could be known in few years
Sean Lannon, 47, who was sought in the killings of four people in New Mexico and one in New...
Police arrest man suspected in NJ slaying and 4 deaths in NM
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses among boxes containing thousands of primal...
Racketeering law expert hired by Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump call
Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee to hold 4 hearings
Man armed with butcher knife holds baby during long Dodge Co. standoff