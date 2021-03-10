Three-quarters of Dane Co. residents 65+ receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three-quarters of Dane County residents who are 65 years of age or older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, health officials report.

Public Health Madison & Dane County’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that 21.3% of residents in the entire county have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 13.7% of people have completed their vaccine series.

Over 191,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Dane Co. residents, 71% of which were Pfizer and 29% of which were Moderna. So far, records show no Johnson & Johnson vaccines used.

Overall in Wisconsin, 63% of people ages 65 and older have received at least one dose and 33.4% have completed their vaccine series.

Just over 19% of the state population has been given at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard also indicates 10.8% of people are completely vaccinated.

South Central and Western Wisconsin continue to lead the rest of the state in terms of getting shots into arms, at 20.9% and 21.2% respectively for first doses. The South Central region also leads in people completing their vaccination series, at 13.2%.

Rock County continues to be the only county in the South Central region at less than 20% for first doses, currently sitting at 19.3%. Iowa County now leads in the region for first doses, at 24.7%, while Richland County leads for completed vaccine series, at 17.8%.

So far this week, DHS reports there have been 62,110 vaccines administered, which is 36,06 more than the day before.

All South Central Wis. counties show high COVID-19 activity levels

With Green County shifting from “very high” levels of COVID-19 to “high,” all counties in South Central Wisconsin have officially moved down into the “high” category for case activity levels. DHS explains on its COVID-19 disease activity dashboard that this shows a shrinking trajectory for COVID-19 cases in this region.

The state is also currently at high activity levels for COVID-19.

There were 516 new COVID-19 cases confirmed positive on Wednesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average down slightly from the day before to 388. Thursday will mark an entire month of having daily cases being reported at below 1,000.

DHS also notes 76 people were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals for the virus out of the 244 patients total. In the past week, hospital patients with COVID-19 have decreased by 31 patients. In the past two weeks, there have been 103 fewer hospital patients with the virus.

The number of patients in the ICU has also continued to decline, and is currently at 63 patients. There are eight fewer patients than last week and 29 fewer patients than the week before.

DHS reported 14 more Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total up to 6,524.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.