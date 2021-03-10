USDA extends free meals to children throughout summer

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The USDA has extended its free meals to children program through the summer of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it has extended several waivers that allow all children to continue to get nutritious food through the summer when schools are not in session. It said the flexibilities are now available through Sept. 30, 2021.

According to the USDA, extending the waivers provides local program operators more clarity and certainty for the summer months, when many children are unable to access school meals that they depend on during the academic year. It said previously, the waivers had only been extended through June 30, 2021.

“We will do everything we can to make sure children get access to healthy, nutritious meals regardless of their families’ financial circumstances,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Our child nutrition professionals are doing a heroic job ensuring kids across the country have proper nutrition throughout this public health emergency, oftentimes with limited resources. USDA is committed to providing local operators with the flexibilities and resources they need to continue offering the best meal service possible to their children, given their day-to-day realities.”

The USDA said the waivers extended will allow for safe meal distribution sites that serve all kids for free. Additionally, it said the waivers do the following:

Allow meals served through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO) – collectively known as “summer meal programs” – to be made available in all areas at no cost;

Allow meals to be served outside of the normally required group settings and meal times; and

Allow parents and guardians to pick-up meals for their children, including bulk pick-up to cover multiple days of feeding children.

Currently, the USDA said up to 12 million kids live in households that may not always have food available to eat. It said the critically needed summer meals will give relief to many children and families who have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and are fighting to keep food on their tables.

According to the Department, summer meal sites are locations where kids under 18 can get meals for free in a safe environment. It said the meals are also available to residents over 18 with mental or physical disabilities. It said sites can be found in a variety of locations including schools, parks, community centers, libraries, churches and more.

The USDA said it is issuing the guidance as soon as possible to empower communities to establish as many distribution sites as they can manage during the summer.

For more information about the program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.