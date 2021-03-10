What you can do to support children’s well-being, eliminate childhood poverty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Growing up in poverty is detrimental to a child’s over all well-being, according to the Office of Children’s Mental Health.

The office released a new fact sheet Tuesday, detailing ways the community and policymakers can make a difference.

“When we stop the cycle of intergenerational poverty, children have an increased opportunity to attend a post-secondary program, achieve higher incomes, live in stable housing, and have better quality and length of life,” the office said in a release.

When compared to children growing up in wealth, children living in poverty have worse physical health outcomes, experience more mental health challenges, and achieve lower educational success, according to the fact sheet. They are also more likely to experience addiction or incarceration.

The fact sheet also indicates adults in households that are struggling often work as cashiers, nursing assistants, laborers, and security guards. Any change in expenses could push them into poverty.

A staggering 70 percent of single mother households don’t have enough income to make ends meet, but earn too much for safety net programs. Additionally, the fact sheet indicates the percentage of families living in poverty has been increasing since 2015.

The pandemic has made it even more difficult for families to provide basic needs—this is especially true for Black and brown families.

To help, the Office of Children’s Mental Health said parents can encourage children to complete high school. Additionally, communities can remove barriers to child-care and transportation to increase access to job opportunities for adults.

Last but not least, policymakers can raise the minimum wage and Earned Income Tax Credits. The fact sheet indicates nationally raising the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour is estimated to move 1.3 families out of poverty by 2025.

